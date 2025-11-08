Delta police arrest man with pistol concealed in loaf of bread

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber and kidnapper in possession of a fabricated Beretta pistol concealed inside a loaf of bread.

On November 6, 2025, the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Delta State Command, while conducting a routine stop-and-search operation at Koka Roundabout, Asaba, at about 8:45 p.m., intercepted 24-year-old Nnamdi Stanley Chibuike, whose suspicious behaviour prompted a thorough search.

In the course of the search, a fabricated Beretta pistol was discovered on Chibuike, who is of Ogbeowele Quarters, behind General Hospital, Asaba. He was arrested and taken into custody immediately.

Spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, said that the recovered weapon has been secured as an exhibit, while an investigation is ongoing to ascertain his possible connection with incidents of armed robbery and kidnapping within the Asaba metropolis and adjoining communities.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism, describing the discovery as proof of the command’s sustained intelligence-driven operations.

He reaffirmed the command’s resolve to identify, arrest, and prosecute criminal elements regardless of their tactics, while urging residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information.

The CP assured that all reports will be treated with confidentiality and reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents across Delta State.

In other news, in a sustained crackdown on violent crime, the Delta State Police Command recorded major operational breakthroughs with the arrest of suspected cultists and armed crime suspects.

The police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest, said the police also recovered some dangerous firearms and live ammunition in several operations carried out across the state.

The decisive actions, executed through coordinated intelligence-led operations, signify a renewed offensive by the Command against cultism, armed robbery, and other violent crimes threatening public peace and safety.

According to him, the first operation was launched after a resident of Aviara community under Oleh Division reported a disturbing video showing suspected Eiye cult activities, which had been circulated on a WhatsApp group known as “Real Men.”

Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Oleh Division, CSP Keme Osuluku, immediately deployed a team of detectives for discreet investigation.

He said the police were acting on intelligence, which resulted in the operatives arresting one Donatus Odovo (29), a resident of Aviara community, in connection with the viral video.

Subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of Zachariah Okeh (36), described by police sources as an alleged Eiye cult leader in the area. A search of his residence yielded a cache of firearms, including one locally made double-barrelled gun, one locally made single-barrelled gun, and six live cartridges.