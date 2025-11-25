Delta police arrest mother over alleged sexual assault of three-year-old daughter

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, has announced the arrest of a woman named Tracy Wilson, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted her three-year-old daughter.

The announcement comes in the wake of a disturbing report made by the child’s father, who discovered a video that purportedly showed Wilson engaging in sexual acts with their daughter.

In a video statement shared by the police on Tuesday, SP Edafe detailed the nature of the allegations.

“We had a father of a three-year-old child who had a baby with a lady he is not yet married to. He came to the station and reported that he had come across a video where the mother of his daughter was having sexual intimacy with the three-year-old child,” Edafe explained.

“That is a mother practising lesbianism with her own daughter.”

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer of the Ogborikoko division, CSP Temi Agbede Zuokumor, mobilised officers to swiftly apprehend Wilson. Subsequent investigations corroborated the allegations, with video evidence supporting the claims.

“Not only did she sexually molest her own child, but she had it on record,” Edafe stated.

During questioning, Wilson admitted to the abuse, claiming, “My child was sucking my breasts. I have the video of naked pictures where my daughter was naked and I was naked. So, she was touching her vagina. I have been abusing her, touching her vagina… She is my daughter.” When pressed about the duration of the abuse, Wilson revealed that it had been ongoing for “since eight months.”

Further investigations conducted by the police revealed that the child had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and had sustained injuries to her vulva, which Wilson acknowledged during her interrogation.

SP Edafe concluded by emphasising the commitment of the Delta State Police Command to protecting society from such heinous acts. This case follows another recent incident in Asaba, Delta State, where a 54-year-old man, Edward Odega, was arrested for allegedly defiling his three daughters over a seven-year period. Edafe confirmed that the three children, now aged 13, 15, and 24, came forward after a school outreach programme conducted by CSP Agbede Zuokumor, which aimed to promote awareness and encourage children to speak out against abuse.

The Delta State Police continue to pursue justice for the victims of these alarming cases, reaffirming their dedication to safeguarding the community.