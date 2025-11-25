Kebbi Police arrest one over murder of 14-yr-old Qur’anic school pupil

A 14-year-old Qur’anic pupil was killed on Monday morning in the Illelar Yari (Old Prison) area of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, Kebbi State, prompting police to detain a suspect in connection with the incident.

The deceased, Salihu Hassan, a student at Hisbulrahim Talamai’a Sheikh Ibrahim Qur’anic School, was allegedly lured from the school premises under the pretext of running an errand by a 22-year-old resident, Jame Jidda. Salihu’s father, Hassan Abubakar Guraguri, told newsmen that his son’s body was discovered behind the school around 7:00 a.m.

and was taken to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed his death.

“We heard from other pupils around 7:00 a.m. that my son’s body was seen behind the school.

We rushed there and then took him to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had died as a result of an attack,” Guraguri said. The funeral prayer was held at the school by Imam Muhammadu Nagujiya before Salihu was buried at the Birnin Kebbi main cemetery.

Thousands of sympathisers from within and outside the state attended the burial.

The Kebbi State Police Command, through its spokesman CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed that the suspect had been arrested by officers of the Birnin Kebbi Division.

He added that an investigation had been launched to establish the motive and ensure that justice is delivered.