Delta police arrest suspected serial killer

The Delta State police command has announced the arrest of a suspected serial killer and a prison escapee linked to multiple violent crimes in the past.

The suspect, known as Michael Ezenwai, was apprehended by the Agbor police division of the state on October 24, 2025, while he was attempting to sell a stolen phone.

Meanwhile, further checks revealed the phone belonged to a woman who was later found dead in her apartment.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to murdering her during a robbery at her residence on 23rd October 2025.

Ezenwai has been linked to multiple violent crimes, including a 2020 rape and murder case involving a university student.

Commenting on the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Bright Edafe, said the command swiftly took action after receiving a distress call.

“On the 24th of October 2025, the DPO Agbor received a complaint that one Michael Ezenwai was trying to sell a suspected stolen phone.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene and immediately arrested the suspect. Upon interrogation, the suspect claimed that he brought the phone from Libya.

The DPO swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene and immediately arrested the suspect. Upon interrogation, the loop suspect claimed that he brought the phone from Libya,” she said.

Edafe said the suspect thereafter stated that he went on a robbery operation at her house on October 23, 2025, and murdered her when she refused to let go of her motorcycle keys, and also made away with her mobile phones.

He said preliminary investigation later revealed that the suspect is a serial murderer and was part of the syndicate that raped and murdered Uwaila Omorzua, a 200-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), who was murdered in the church when she went to study in 2020.

“The suspect further stated that he escaped from the Oko correctional centre during the EndSARS 2020 jailbreak. The suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” the spokesman stated.

The suspect is currently in custody as the police continue their investigation.

In other news, Edafe has listed some of the achievements recorded from October to date by the Delta State Police Command under the leadership of CP Olufemi Abaniwonda.

He listed the number of firearms recovered as 13, number of ammunition and cartridges recovered – 591, number of kidnapped victims rescued – five, and total number of suspects arrested – 77.