Delta police commissioner assumes office, promises to strengthen security

The 23rd Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Aina Adesola, has assumed office, pledging to strengthen the state’s security architecture, reduce crime to the barest minimum and ensure the safety of lives and property.



Speaking shortly after taking over the leadership of the Delta State Police Command, Adesola reaffirmed his commitment to service, fairness and accountability, stressing that effective policing must be rooted in professionalism, intelligence-driven operations and respect for the rule of law.



“With the support of the Inspector-General of Police, the cooperation of sister security agencies, and the partnership of the people of Delta State, we shall continue to work towards a safer, more secure and peaceful state,” he said.



The new police chief expressed gratitude to God for the appointment, which he described as “an important national assignment”, noting that the posting was both an honour and a call to duty at a time when security challenges remain complex and multidimensional.



Adesola described Delta State as central to his policing career, recalling that he began his journey in the Nigeria Police Force in the state after graduating from the Police Academy and later served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations.



According to him, those experiences exposed him to the intricacies of coordinating security operations, managing personnel and responding to emerging threats.



The Commissioner acknowledged the contributions of his predecessor, AIG Olufemi Abaniwonda, crediting him with laying institutional and operational foundations that the command would build upon.



He pledged to maintain continuity in areas of success while introducing reforms to improve intelligence gathering, community engagement, and accountability.



Describing Delta as one of Nigeria’s economic hubs, Adesola warned that insecurity poses a direct threat to investment, livelihoods and development. He said he would therefore prioritise intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention, community-based policing and strict adherence to human rights and national policing standards.



He also emphasised collaboration, noting that the police would work closely with sister security agencies, the Delta State Government, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to tackle criminal activities within the confines of the law.



While appreciating the Delta State Government for its continued support to the command, Adesola called for sustained partnership, arguing that security remains a collective responsibility.



He urged residents to support the police with credible information, stressing that trust and cooperation are critical to effective crime prevention.



The new CP also underscored the media’s role, describing it as a critical partner in shaping public perception and supporting security initiatives through professionalism and objectivity.

