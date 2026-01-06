Police face brutality, extortion claims over New Year arrests in Delta

Allegations of police brutality, extortion and abuse of power have followed the Delta State Police Command after at least 43 suspected hoodlums were arrested during a midnight raid in the early hours of January 1, 2026.

The suspects were arrested in a coordinated operation led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, aimed at preventing the hijacking of New Year’s Eve celebrations in parts of Asaba, the state capital.

Police said the operation targeted individuals involved in shooting fireworks, burning tyres and other activities capable of disrupting public peace.

However, families, eyewitnesses and security sources have accused officers of using excessive force, making arbitrary arrests and engaging in unlawful bail practices during and after the operation.

One of the accounts was given by Blessing Ezeigbo, who alleged that she and her family were brutalised by police officers at the Inter-Bau Roundabout while returning from church on December 31, 2025.

She claimed teargas was fired indiscriminately, causing confusion as she and her brother searched for her two children. According to her, her brother, Michael Ezeigbo, was accosted and beaten by officers. When she demanded to know his offence, she was allegedly assaulted, resulting in broken teeth. Her brother was then arrested and detained.

The Guardian learnt that some suspects, including Benjamin Eboka, Godspower Udoh and Michael Onochie, were reportedly arrested while driving to church along the Direct Labour Agency Road in Asaba, with their vehicle impounded. Others were said to have been picked up along Summit Road and at city entry points.

Despite official claims that suspects were screened and innocent individuals released, sources alleged that some detainees were granted bail only after paying sums ranging from N150,000 to N200,000, contrary to constitutional provisions that require bail to be free.

The controversy reportedly escalated following an altercation involving a Department of State Services officer, Mr Okpah Ikemefune, who was said to have visited the Eagle Net unit of the command to seek the bail of his tenant, one of the detainees.

Multiple accounts claimed that Ikemefune was slapped by a police officer during a confrontation and briefly detained before being released. Sources within the command described the incident as unprecedented and embarrassing due to its inter-agency implications.

Tension reportedly peaked when the Commander of Eagle Net, Inusa Gwaza, discovered that one of the suspects had escaped from custody. He was said to have ordered an immediate manhunt and warned that any officer linked to the escape would be sanctioned.

Responding to the allegations, the command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, confirmed that arrests were made following intelligence reports of plans to disrupt New Year celebrations in Asaba. He said suspects found culpable would be charged in court, while others had been released after screening.

However, he denied knowledge of the allegations of extortion and other misconduct, saying, “I am not aware of these allegations.”