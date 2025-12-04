Delta Police reaffirm ban on fireworks ahead of Christmas

The Delta State Police Command has restated that the ban on fireworks remains in effect ahead of the Christmas season, warning that the use, sale and public display of pyrotechnics will attract arrest and prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, said the ban covers “the use, sale, and display of pyrotechnics, including fireworks and firecrackers known as ‘knockouts’ and ‘bangers’.” His position was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe.

The command said the measure forms part of efforts to prevent and reduce crime during the Yuletide, noting that fireworks are often exploited by criminals to create diversions or conceal unlawful activities.

The statement added, “Parents and guardians are advised to caution their children and wards to desist from using these items. Retailers are equally warned to withdraw from the sale of these products, as anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted, and their goods impounded.”

To ensure compliance, Abaniwonda has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, along with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, to monitor enforcement across the state and address any violations.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to residents for their cooperation and urged the public to report any incidents of fireworks use or sale to the nearest police station or through the command’s control room numbers.

The enforcement of fireworks bans during the festive season has become a routine security measure in Nigeria.

Police commands in Lagos, Ogun, Anambra states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have issued similar directives in recent years, citing the use of firecrackers to mask gunshots, facilitate break-ins and support coordinated attacks.

Fire services have also warned of increased fire risks in markets and densely populated neighbourhoods during the period.