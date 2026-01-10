Director Of Ibadullah Islamic Schools bags PhD from Al-Hikmah University

Director, (Mudeer) of Ibadullah Islamic Schools, Sheikh Sulayman Yusuf Adewuyi, has bagged PhD in Arabic Grammar from Al-Hikmah University, Kwara State.

His dissertation is entitled: ‘The semantic Antithesis in the variations of Qur’anic recitations in Surah Al Imran : an applied Semantic Study’.

An elated Adewuyi, who is also a lecturer at the Department of Foreign Languages (Arabic Unit), Lagos State University of Education, reaffirmed the importance of rigorous scholarship as the foundation of true religious understanding. He said: “This true understanding of our faith, Islam, is the very foundation for building a just nation and fostering peaceful coexistence, a legacy we must faithfully transmit to our students and communities.”

Related News

He said that irrespective of the challenges facing the country, true commitment to knowledge remains the strongest weapon against ignorance, division and terror.

“The challenge and opportunity for every educated Nigerian, especially now, is to become a semanticist of our national life: to seek the common, divine meaning of peace, justice, the progress that binds all our readings together, and most especially the faiths that we share,” he said.

“I dedicate this achievement to every Nigerian student who believes that education and faith can coexist to build a more enlightened society.”