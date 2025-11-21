Drug Abuse: NDDC, partners launch prevention drive in Edo

In a determined effort to combat drug and substance abuse among students and youth in Edo State, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in partnership with the JOBELLE Crescent Global Services Ltd foundation, has organised a sensitisation rally through the streets of Edo State, in commemoration of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This effective campaign aimed to create lasting change in the attitudes and behaviours of students and other young people against drug abuse.

The rally, themed “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention, Break the Chain, Say No to Drug Abuse,” featured a vibrant awareness march that traversed major routes of the state. Participants, including a good number of youth corps members, members of the foundation, and representatives of NDLEA, actively engaged in promoting the message of abstaining from hard drugs, showcasing banners and distributing educational materials, T-shirts, and caps along the way.

Health talks, counselling sessions, and the distribution of notebooks, caps, and T-shirts to several secondary schools were key components of the event. Niger College, Oba Akenzua Secondary School, Ihogbe College, Ugiomo Secondary School, Edokpolor Grammar School, among others, participated, marking a collective stand against substance abuse.

The event attracted significant participation from students, Youth Corps members, non-governmental organisations, NDLEA, security agencies, and community members, highlighting the urgent need for community support in tackling substance abuse. Coordinators from the JOBELLE Crescent Global Services Ltd foundation addressed students, articulating the critical importance of understanding the dangers associated with drug use.

Pointing out the alarming rise of substance abuse, particularly among adolescents, the speakers expressed concern over its profound impact on mental health and its potential to undermine academic performance. “Youths are being lured into substance abuse, which severely affects their mental health and can lead to deteriorating physical health and, in some cases, loss of life,” they cautioned.

In their address, the speakers emphasised that prevention education is essential for students as they navigate peer pressures and societal influences. “You are the leaders of tomorrow; be role models who demonstrate that a life without drugs is full of possibilities,” they urged the students.

Highlighting the worrying correlation between substance abuse and increasing mental health challenges, the speakers warned that neglecting this issue could jeopardise the futures of many young individuals. They discussed the pervasive negative impact drugs can have on personal development and academic success, encouraging students to take proactive steps against experimenting with substances.

“Drug abuse is not just an individual issue; it is a societal challenge that requires a collective response. Everyone involved, from cultivators to traffickers, contributes to this harmful cycle,” the speakers noted. They called on students to remain alert, recognise the signs of drug abuse, and commit to saying no.

In response, representatives from the participating schools expressed gratitude to the NDDC for leading this vital initiative. They encouraged students to utilise the knowledge gained from the rally to resist peer pressure and make informed choices.

This event marks a vital step towards fostering community engagement and promoting continuous education about the dangers of substance abuse, ultimately aiming to create a healthier, more informed society for the youth of Delta State.

The joint efforts of the NDDC and JOBELLE Crescent Global Services Ltd foundation set a precedent for further initiatives aimed at equipping young people with the tools they need to thrive without the influence of drugs.