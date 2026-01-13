DSS seizes seven trucks illegally transporting lithium in Ilorin

Seven trucks suspected to be involved in the illegal transportation of lithium ore have been seized in Ilorin, Kwara State, following a joint operation by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The operation, carried out by the South-West Zonal Office of the Ministry in collaboration with the DSS Kwara State Command, is part of a clampdown on illegal mining and mineral theft across the country.

The South-West Zonal Mine Officer, Engr. Ganiyu Wasiu Ajibade, said the interception followed credible intelligence indicating that a convoy of 12 trucks had been mobilised to evacuate lithium ore from an active mining site in Saki, Oyo State, without proper authorisation.

According to Ajibade, the Ministry acted swiftly after receiving the intelligence report, activating a coordinated surveillance and enforcement strategy across multiple states.

He said officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the DSS in Oyo State were immediately engaged, while surveillance teams in Kwara and Ogun states were placed on alert to track the movement of the trucks.

Investigations revealed that the convoy departed Saki at about 11.30 p.m. on January 8, passed through Igbeti in the early hours of Friday, and proceeded towards Ilorin, arriving in Kwara State around 7:00 pm.

Acting on real-time intelligence, security operatives intercepted seven of the trucks between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. along the Okoolowo–Eyenkorin Expressway in Ilorin.

One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle, while the remaining drivers were arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

The seized trucks were found to be carrying large quantities of lithium ore suspected to have been mined and transported in violation of existing mining regulations.

Ajibade said preliminary interrogation of the drivers showed they were hired by an individual to convey the mineral consignment.

He added that documents issued at the mining site, as well as materials recovered from the trucks, were taken into custody for further investigation.

He also disclosed that the operation was allegedly accompanied by personnel identified as mine marshals from Abuja, a claim now under scrutiny by the authorities.

The zonal mine officer stressed that the enforcement action was in line with the directives of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, who has repeatedly declared a zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining and the theft of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

“This operation sends a clear message that illegal mining activities will no longer be tolerated,” Ajibade said. “The Ministry is fully committed to safeguarding the nation’s solid mineral assets and ensuring that mining activities are conducted in line with the law.”

He warned that surveillance and enforcement operations would be intensified across the South-West and other parts of the country, noting that the Federal Government is determined to sanitise the solid minerals sector and maximise its contribution to national economic development.

The suspects are expected to be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution, as the Ministry continues efforts to curb illicit mineral exploitation nationwide.