Early morning explosion rocks Kebbi hospital

Police in Kebbi State have assured residents of Bagudo and surrounding communities that the security situation remains under control following an early-hour explosion at the General Hospital, Bagudo, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at about midnight on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, when a loud explosion was reported within the hospital premises, causing panic among residents.

A joint security team, comprising personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, the military, and local vigilante groups, was immediately deployed to the scene.

The area was swiftly cordoned off and secured, while Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) experts commenced a detailed assessment of the situation.

Police confirmed that no lives were lost in the incident. Although a building within the hospital’s staff quarters sustained damage, all occupants had reportedly evacuated the area before the explosion and were unharmed.

The Commissioner of Police in the state has since reinforced security around the hospital with additional tactical units to ensure public safety and prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion, according to the police spokesman, Bashir Usman.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and to avoid the immediate vicinity of the hospital to allow security operatives and investigators to carry out their duties effectively.

The command assured that further updates would be communicated as investigations progress.

The Guardian reports that on Monday, residents in Gebbe in the Shanga Local Government Area of the state were thrown into a panic when some gunmen attacked the community, leaving residents scampering to neighbouring villages and nearby bushes.

According to reports, the assailants entered the community without warning, firing sporadically and causing panic among residents. The incident forced many to abandon their homes in search of safety.

Confirming the incident, the Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said security operatives had been deployed to the area.

“We have been informed of the attack, and the command has deployed a tactical team to the area to get the real information of what happened and the number of victims,” Usman stated.

He explained that officers were assessing the situation to determine the number of lives lost and the injuries sustained, adding that a detailed statement would be issued in due course.