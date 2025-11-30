Police foil bandits’ attack in Kebbi, recover 141 livestock

Police from Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Kebbi State have repelled a bandits’ attack on Zodi village in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar Kotarkoshi, in a statement said the command also recovered no fewer than 141 rustled livestock and two motorcycles.

Kotarkoshi said the incident occurred on 29 November 2025, when a large number of armed bandits stormed the community and rustled an unspecified number of animals.

“Upon receiving the distress report, operatives of the 36 PMF Squadron deployed for Operation Restore Peace swiftly responded and engaged the attackers in what was described as a heavy exchange of gunfire.”

The police said many of the bandits were neutralised, while others fled into the forest with gunshot wounds.

“A subsequent search of the surrounding forest led to the recovery of two motorcycles, 96 cows, and 45 sheep.

“The recovered livestock have since been handed over to the village head of Zodi for onward return to their rightful owners, while the motorcycles were transferred to the Divisional Police Officer in Zuru for further investigation to identify their owners.”

The statement further quoted the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M. Sani, to have commended the bravery and swift response of the PMF personnel.

He urged them to sustain the momentum in the ongoing fight against banditry and other violent crimes in the state.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of residents across Kebbi State.