Edo market women protest planned eviction

Market women from Oba Market in Edo State have protested against an eviction notice issued by the state government in preparation for planned renovation work on the fire-damaged section of the market.



The women, who gathered at Oba Ovonramwen Square, also known as Ring Road in Benin City, Edo State, causing heavy traffic, and diverted vehicles to adjacent streets, later proceeded to the Edo State House of Assembly, seeking government’s intervention.



Oba Market was one of five markets destroyed by fire after the 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Former Governor Godwin Obaseki had promised to rebuild the affected markets, a pledge that was unfulfilled, leading to the burnt areas becoming waste dumpsites.



Governor Monday Okpebholo, during a recent visit to the market, pledged to reconstruct the damaged sections.



Subsequently, the market women were given a two-month notice to vacate the premises for renovation.



A trader, Florence Eweka, expressed surprise at the sudden directive to vacate the market without proper relocation arrangements.



She stressed the need for preparation before displacing traders, especially considering the ongoing reconstruction at Ekiosa Market.



Another trader, Mary Okosun, questioned the relocation plans, as she operated four shops with six employees and felt unprepared for the move.



“Where do they want us to pack to? If they want us to pack, they should make provisions for us. Those in other markets are stranded; where do they want us to pack to?” she said.



However, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly Blessing Agbebaku, while addressing the protesters, assured the women that their concerns would be communicated to the governor, who aims to rebuild the market for their benefit.



“We are your representatives, and any problem that is brought before us here will be sorted out.

“Governor Monday Okpebholo meant well for your market, because those areas gutted by fire have been turned into toilets. He wants to renovate the market. But you are saying that not all the markets were gutted.



“So, we are going to pass the information to him. The area that was burned down will be rebuilt, then you people will move in there, then the other parts will be rebuilt. The governor wants a better market for you all,” he said.