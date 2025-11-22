Edo police arrest, charge content creator in court

The Edo State Police Command says it has arrested a 24-year-old content creator identified as Osarobo Omoyemen, for allegedly sharing content on Tiktok capable of “inciting hostility against the police and triggering unnecessary tension within the state.”

In a statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Saturday, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said the suspect, popularly known as ‘Madam Oil Rice,’ recently circulated a “false claim on social media alleging that she was kidnapped along Upper Sakponba Road in Benin City and later rescued by police operatives who purportedly detained her at Akpata Police Station and collected the sum of Ten Thousand Naira as bail.”

Yamu said, worried by the allegation, the command immediately commenced an investigation, adding that it was revealed that the entire story was completely fabricated and deliberate.

According to the police’s imagemaker, Madam Oil Rice fabricated the story just to attract followers and viewership, and she had confessed to it.

“During interrogation, the 24-year-old female suspect, Osarobo Omoyemen, confessed that she staged the incident solely to generate online content and attract followers to her TikTok page.

“It was also discovered that she deleted an earlier video in which an accomplice in the background was appealing to viewers to follow her page, clearly exposing the motive behind the false alarm.

“The content was not only misleading but capable of inciting hostility against the Police and triggering unnecessary tension within the state.”

Yamu, while noting that the “suspect has been identified, arrested, and charged in court on Thursday, 20th November, 2025, for prosecution,” added that “efforts are ongoing to arrest her accomplices to ensure they face the full weight of the law.”

The PPRO, who said Madam Oil Rice’s arrest and charge to court was aimed at serving as a “deterrent to others who may attempt to misuse social media to create panic or disrupt public peace,” said “the Edo State Police Command strongly warns against the creation and circulation of fake news capable of disturbing the peace and security of the state.”

He urged members of the public “to verify information before sharing and to refrain from acts that may mislead the public or undermine the efforts of security agencies.”

In other news, the Delta State police command has announced the arrest of a suspected serial killer and a prison escapee linked to multiple violent crimes in the past.

The suspect, known as Michael Ezenwai, was apprehended by the Agbor police division of the state on October 24, 2025, while he was attempting to sell a stolen phone.

Meanwhile, further checks revealed the phone belonged to a woman who was later found dead in her apartment.