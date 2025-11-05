Edo twin babies died of natural causes – Autopsy

An autopsy report regarding the death of twin babies who were referred to a medical facility in Benin has revealed that the babies died naturally.

The twin babies were referred to Med-Vical Medical Centre, Benin, in August 2025, in a severely ill condition and extremely premature.

The babies died in the hospital, which led to family members and friends accusing the hospital of masterminding the death of the twins through negligence.

The widespread allegations prompted the Edo State Police Command to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the babies.

In the autopsy report conducted by a team of pathologists, Dr. Ducan Iyawe, Dr. D.E. Imasogie, Dr. K.O. Abinokhauno, and Dr Ijomone, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, it was revealed that the baby died of natural causes.

The final report was read in the presence of the Edo State Commissioner of Police, the state Ministry of Health, and the Nigerian Medical Association (Edo State Chapter) on Wednesday.

The findings listed the cause of death as foetal squames in the lungs leading to respiratory distress, acute foetal asphyxia, neonatal sepsis, and bronchopneumonia

“The autopsy has shown clearly that the baby died of natural causes and there was in fact no case of negligence, secrecy, or any form of malpractice as alleged,” the report stated.

The medical team emphasized that all the babies’ organs were intact, adding that death resulted from complications associated with extreme prematurity and severe illness.

“The twin babies were originally delivered prematurely in another hospital, referred to another private facility, before subsequent referral to Med-Vical Medical Centre for advanced neonatal intensive care and life support.

“Despite the hospital’s intervention, the infants could not survive the severe complications linked to their early birth and critical conditions,” the report stated.

Reacting to the report, Ms. Onyedikachi Nwizu of Med-Vical Medical Centre’s Management, expressed relief at the findings, but described the allegations as “false, malicious, and devilish.”

She disclosed that, though pained by the loss of the babies, the hospital had instructed its legal team to take steps to redeem its reputation, which had been “seriously dented” by the false accusations.

Recall that the parents of the babies, Mr Jerry Sylvester and Mrs. Edwina Jerry, had earlier petitioned the Edo State Commissioner of Police, accusing Med-Vical of professional misconduct and concealment.

Their allegations circulated widely on social media, prompted the police to order a formal autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.