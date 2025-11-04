Togo, Niger, Benin owe Nigeria $20m for electricity supplied in six months

Genesis Energy, NNPC partner to distribute excess power from PHRC

International bilateral customers, including Société Béninoise d’Énergie Électrique (SBEE) from the Republic of Benin, Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET) from Togo and Société Nigerienne d’Electricité (NIGELEC) from the Niger Republic, owe Nigeria $19.97 million for electricity supplied to them in the first six months of 2025.

Meanwhile, in a move that aligns with Nigeria’s energy transition and industrialisation agenda, Genesis Energy, a pan-African clean energy infrastructure development and asset management company, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to supply excess power generated from the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) to the national grid.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the international customers being supplied by Generation Companies (GenCos) paid $14.81 million against the cumulative invoice of $34.78 million issued by the market operators for services rendered in first and second quarters of 2025.

A breakdown of the debt indicates that Paras-SBEE paid nothing of the $2.42 million and $2.77 million invoices issued to them in Q1 and Q2 (January to June); Paras-CEET paid $0.63 million in Q1 out of $1.92 million and paid nothing of $2.02 million invoice in Q2.

The commission decried the longstanding trend of non-payment by the company and stressed the need for intervention by the relevant Federal Government authority.

Also, many Nigerian electricity consumers defaulted in the payment for electricity supplied to them from January to June 2025, to the tune of N368.26 billion.

The report showed that the eleven Distribution Companies collected a total of N1.11 trillion out of N1.48 trillion billed in the period.

GENESIS ENERGY made the announcement during an official visit by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to its operational site within the Port Harcourt Refinery in Eleme, Rivers State.

The visit provided an opportunity to showcase Genesis Energy’s contribution to Nigeria’s industrial growth through the operation of the nation’s largest licensed private off-grid clean power plant of 84 megawatts (MW). The facility supplies energy to the PHRC, significantly improving refinery operations, strengthening local energy security, and reducing dependence on diesel and grid instability.

The partnership, undertaken in alignment with the Federal Government’s Power Sector Reform and Energy Transition Agenda, aims to optimise Nigeria’s domestic generation capacity, enhance grid stability and expand nationwide electricity access.

Adelabu commended Genesis Energy’s operational excellence and reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to a business environment that attracts and protects private sector investment in the power industry.

“We are ready to do everything possible to attract investors to support us so that industries, businesses and households can have uninterrupted, functional, and reliable electricity.

“We have put in place a comprehensive policy and consistent regulatory framework that ensures private sector investors can operate confidently, recover investments and contribute meaningfully to national growth. This collaboration will serve as proof of concept for integrating excess capacity into the national grid and could lead to an additional 120MW expansion once the pilot phase is concluded,” he said.

He affirmed the Federal Government’s readiness to fast-track transmission infrastructure and commercial arrangements to enable seamless off-take of power from the facility to the grid.

The 84MW Off-Grid Independent Power Plant (IPP) operated by Genesis Energy, located within PHRC stands as the nation’s largest licensed private off-grid clean power plant and the company’s pioneering clean energy investment in Nigeria.