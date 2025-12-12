EFCC arraigns Ngige over alleged contract fraud, gratification

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, over alleged contract fraud.

Ngige, a former Anambra State governor, was arraigned on Friday on an eight-count charge before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Gwarimpa, Abuja. Ngige was governor of Anambra state from 2003 to 2006, and Labour Minister from 2015 to 2023.

Upon arraignment, the former governor pleaded not guilty to all the counts preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC alleged that Ngige used his position to confer undue advantage by awarding multiple contracts to associates and companies linked to him.

According to reports, the former Minister was forcibly removed from his residence on Justice Mohammed Bello Road, Asokoro, Abuja, by around 20 EFCC operatives from the Wuse II Zonal office on Wednesday.

A family member, who described the operation as a “commando-style raid”, added that Ngige was not allowed to change out of his pyjamas before being taken away.

Ngige had previously been on administrative bail with the EFCC, following an invitation for questioning over undisclosed matters.

He had been cooperating with the agency, maintaining contact and complying with its requests, including returning his travel documents.

Ngige reportedly planned a medical trip to the United States but had to abort it after losing his passport while in transit through the United Kingdom.

He later obtained temporary travel documents from the Nigerian High Commission in the UK to return to Abuja.

Upon his return, Ngige is said to have prepared a letter to the EFCC explaining the loss of his passport and his inability to immediately report back to the agency, but he had not yet submitted it when the EFCC operatives raided his home.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a no-case submission filed by former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, ruling that he must enter a defence in the N33.8 billion fraud case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice James Omotosho, in his ruling, held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case sufficient to require explanations from the defendant.

He stressed, however, that Mamman remains presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Mamman, appointed Minister of Power in 2019 by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari and relieved of his duties in 2021, is standing trial on a 12-count amended charge.

The EFCC alleged that he conspired with officials of the ministry and private companies to “indirectly convert” N33.8 billion allocated for the Zungeru and Mambilla hydropower projects. He has pleaded not guilty.