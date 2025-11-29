EGO Foundation facilitates CAC’s registration for 32 trained NYSC members

To empower young Nigerian graduates, the EGO Foundation has facilitated the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration for 32 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, following their participation in a specialised training on business opportunities, which include business modelling, financial literacy, and digital strategy.

The initiative, which is part of the Foundation’s commitment to supporting youth entrepreneurship and fostering sustainable business growth, ran from November 5 – 14, with combined virtual learning with selected physical engagements to cover other critical and entrepreneurial skills.

Held in partnership with Access Holdings, with the theme: ‘2025 Enterprise Lab: NYSC Edition’, the hybrid business accelerator was targeted at serving National Youth Service Corps members and alumni, designed to transform entrepreneurial ambition into viable enterprises, the initiative addressed youth under-employment through daily virtual sessions, in-person weekend clinics, mentorship, and practical assignments.

At the programme, three top ventures, selected for grant funding, developed sustainable business strategies and improved their investment readiness, emerging with strengthened business plans and operational clarity.

The Executive Director of EGO Foundation, Toluwase Olaniyan, said the trained corps members “are now fully equipped to start a business, stressing that the idea behind the programme is to bridge the gap between potential and opportunity for the youth.

“The success of these 32 entrepreneurs, who have moved from ideas to investment-ready pitches, validates our approach. They are now equipped not just to seek jobs, but to create them,” he said.

“The programme demonstrated a strong commitment to inclusivity, with 18 of the participating businesses being women-led. The final hybrid pitch day saw intense competition, with the three winning ventures receiving seed grants to launch and scale their operations. Additionally, the program supported the formalization of 10 businesses by facilitating their CAC registration.”

He encouraged the beneficiaries to demonstrate the business value of what they learned and put it into practice, while assuring them that the country holds significant potential for individuals who are dedicated and willing to seize opportunities.

A representative of Access Holdings noted that the organisation’s partnership on the Enterprise Lab aligns with its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting promising ventures.

The representative emphasised that the strong outcomes from the cohort, including high engagement, improved financial literacy, and tangible business growth, demonstrate the effectiveness of combining training with funding access and long-term support in building a resilient economy.