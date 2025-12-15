Eight arraigned for assaulting KAI official in Lagos

Eight individuals have been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Bolade-Oshodi for assaulting an official of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI).



The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Ibiwunmi Oladunjoye, 45-year-old Sikiru Oyelami and 29-year-old Aja Daniel.



Others are 31-year-old Sanusi Abayomi, 22-year-old Timothy Emmanuel, 24-year-old Ajoke Adegoke, 30-year-old Ridwan Adeshina, and 28-year-old Sulaimon Akinbola.



The suspects were arraigned in connection with the attack on the officials at 134, Sinari Daranijo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, during a joint enforcement at Yakoyo Abula Restaurants.



They were arraigned on a five-count charge of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm by using dangerous weapons on seven KAI officers, unlawful possession of dangerous weapons (cutlass) and an attempt to unlawfully kill KAI officers in the discharge of their duties.



All the suspects pleaded not guilty and have been remanded in the correctional centre until January 28, 2026, awaiting the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) advice.