Eight UNIJOS students, driver die in auto crash

Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, yesterda announced the death of t eight students.in a ghastly accident at about 3:00 a.m. He mentioned that the driver of the vehicle also lost his life while two others were seriously injured, and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Ishaya was addressing the press on the combined 35th and 36th combined convocation and Golden Jubilee ceremonies of the university coming up on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Sector route Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Plateau State Command, Peter Y Longsan. said the Public Education Officer received a distress call at about 2:30a.m., reporting a road crash opposite Unity Bank Zaria Road, Jos.He said that the crash involved two vehicles, a trailer and a bus.

“Eleven people were on board the bus, and were said to be students of University of Jos. On arrival, seven people were certified to be dead by the doctor, another victim died in the hospital bringing the total number of the deceased to eight. Three others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. All victims were males.

“An eye witness testified that the bus was on a high speed and engaged in wrongful overtaking, which led to loss of control and the eventual crash. Meanwhile, a detail investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

The Sector Commander FRSC Plateau Corps Commander Olajide Mogaji called on the motoring public, especially drivers to desist from night trips, avoid excessive speed, driving under the influence, and driving when sick or fatigued as they are the major causes of fatalities in an advent of crash. He admonished the public to call FRSC toll-free Emergency number 122 to report crashes or other road emergencies.