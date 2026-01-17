Ekiti govt places monarch on probation over unrest

The Ekiti State Government has placed the Elepe of Epe-Ekiti, Oba Williams Adesoye, on probation and a watch list over allegations of unruly conduct and high-handedness.

The decision followed persistent agitations by residents seeking his deposition over alleged insubordination and authoritarian behaviour within the community.

The state Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting at the palace of Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole, on Friday.

She said the meeting aimed to address the prolonged dispute between Oba Adesoye and his subjects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tensions escalated after Oba Adesoye was evicted from the palace, prompting renewed calls by elites and youths for his removal.

Addressing stakeholders, Afuye urged restraint, asking aggrieved youths to grant the traditional ruler another opportunity to correct his conduct.

“What the government wants is peace and nothing but peace. You cannot afford to maintain a hard stand.

“Let us consider development. If you have crisis, progress will be difficult. Let us give peace a chance,” the deputy governor said.

On his part, Oba Adewole said resolutions included restraining Oba Adesoye from the palace pending final settlement.

He said the traditional ruler would be placed on probation and required to sign an undertaking of good conduct, while internal mechanisms address stalled progress.

“During this probation, the government, myself and the town will be watching him.

“We pray he changes his ways so his subjects can reconsider their position,” he said.

Adewole also cautioned youths against taking laws into their hands, stressing laid-down procedures for installing and removing traditional rulers.

He said deposition could occur only through death, proven insubordination, or a court process, without which removal lacked legality.

Adewole noted that Adesoye had acknowledged mistakes and was ready to make amends, appealing for forgiveness and calm.

Speaking for the community, chairman of Epe Progressive Union, Adebowale Alabi, criticised Adesoye’s “disrespectful and authoritarian actions.”

Alabi commended government interventions, saying probation and a signed conduct agreement would help regulate Adesoye’s temperament.