Ekpoma protest sponsored by Nigerians abroad — Edo govt

Edo State Government on Tuesday alleged that the Ekpoma protest was not just a protest but a well-organised riot sponsored by Nigerian residents in Russia and other locations overseas.

This was contained in a statement issued by Dr. Patrick Ebojele, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Ebojele, in the statement, dismissed as false and misleading several social media reports surrounding the recent incidents in Ekpoma, describing them as part of a coordinated attempt to misinform the public and destabilise the state.

The CPS disclosed in the statement that security agencies have already identified the masterminds, who allegedly contacted several individuals in Ekpoma, proposing to sponsor the organisation of coordinated riots across Ekpoma, Auchi, and Irrua, and even at the Government House in Benin City, with funding from the diaspora.

On AAU students’ alleged involvement in the protest, the government insisted that those arrested and facing prosecution in connection with the violence were students of AAU, stressing that their arrest was made based on available information.

It stressed that AAU is currently closed, with all students having vacated the hostels long before the incident.

“Those arrested were intercepted while allegedly heading to vandalise property on campus. While others were faces identified on the viral video of the incident showing various acts of arson carried out,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, most of the arrests were based on clear evidence, including a video showing acts of violence and destruction.

The government, while insisting that the suspects arrested are rioters, not peaceful protesters, emphasised that the incident has no connection whatsoever with students or the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The government, in the statement, further debunked another viral video circulating online and falsely tagged as a kidnapping incident in Ekpoma, stating that the incident is a gross misrepresentation.

The government described the video as part of a deliberate campaign to spread fear, mislead residents, and tarnish the administration’s image.

There are also strong indications, the government said, that opposition elements, possibly with foreign backing, are sponsoring the unrest in a bid to discredit the Edo State Government and create chaos.

While reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property, the government said it is working closely with security agencies to maintain law and order across the state.

It noted that although peaceful and lawful protest is a constitutional right, violence, rioting, vandalism and looting will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The government assured residents of Ekpoma that the situation is fully under control, as peace and normalcy continue to return to the town.

The public was urged to ignore fake videos and unverified reports, remain calm and go about their lawful activities.