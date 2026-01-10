Protest rocks Ekpoma over incessant kidnappings

Residents of Ekpoma, headquarters of Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, on Saturday staged a protest against the spate of kidnappings in the community.

Ekpoma has in recent times witnessed repeated attacks by kidnappers, with residents being abducted from their homes, triggering fear and anger across the town.

The protest disrupted commercial activities, as students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, also joined the demonstration.

In their anger, the protesters pulled down campaign billboards mounted in the university town ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to the protest, Principal Security Officer to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Austin Eigbiremolen, assured residents that adequate security would be deployed to Ekpoma.

According to him, the kidnappers would be chased out of the area in no distant time.

Also commenting on the protest, Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, dismissed reports of worsening insecurity in Ekpoma, saying the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, was already in the town.

Ikoedem disclosed that nine persons abducted on Friday were rescued unhurt following the deployment of the Eagle Combat Drone Unit to nearby forests, in collaboration with local hunters.

“In the heat of the rescue operation, the kidnappers’ camp was located through real-time aerial intelligence.

“The ground troops stormed the camp, forcing the kidnappers to flee and abandon two locally fabricated AK-49 rifles.

“The victims, including five children, were rescued unhurt. This landmark deployment underscores the transformative role of technology in modern policing and sets a new benchmark for operational enhancement in Edo State,” she said.