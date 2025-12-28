Epe youths, stakeholders urge Lagos govt to resolve Obaship tussle

Seven months after the demise of the Olu-Epe of Epe, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, the ancient town remains without a traditional ruler, as the process of appointing a successor continues to be stalled by controversy and unresolved claims from two prominent sons of the community.

Following the passing of the monarch in May 2025, expectations were high that the process of enthroning a new king would be swift and peaceful.

However, the succession has since been marred by disagreements, claims and counterclaims, and heightened tension among supporters of the two contenders.

Efforts by community elders to mediate yielded little result, while youth groups became increasingly agitated.

The tension reached a peak during the last Sallah period, when fears of possible violence prompted the Epe Local Government to suspend the 2025 Eid prayers at the Eid ground.

The decision was later reversed by the Lagos State Government, which assured residents of adequate security and called for calm.

The state government subsequently invited the two factions for dialogue, leading to a temporary agreement and renewed emphasis on peace, law and order.

However, a few months later, community members say no concrete steps have been taken to resolve the succession crisis.

Residents now express growing fears over the continued vacuum in traditional leadership, noting that major cultural, social and community programmes are being held without a king on the throne, an unusual situation for a town with a rich heritage.

In response, youth groups and religious organisations have written formal letters to the Lagos State Government, appealing for urgent intervention, warning that prolonged delay could trigger a breakdown of law and order.

At the weekend, some youths, led by Alhaji Musbau Adeola Agoro, gathered at the residence of the Baamofin of Epe Kingdom, Tunde Seriki, to formally register their displeasure and urge him to use his influence and connections to appeal to the state government for decisive action.

Speaking to the youths, Seriki appealed for calm and restraint.

“We must shun any act that can lead to a breakdown of law and order,” he said, adding that he has confidence in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he described as “a leader with listening ears who will be fair to all parties.”

A call was also made to the president of Epe Ogunmodede Club and the Alakoso of Epe Kingdom, Alhaji Omodele Ibrahim, a prominent indigene of Epe in the United Kingdom, who expressed deep concern over the prolonged impasse.

“The government should wade in fast. The youths are agitated, and the people are unhappy that after the demise of our monarch, things are still not in proper shape,” he said.

He urged notable sons and daughters of Epe to rally round the government and relevant agencies to ensure a lasting and credible resolution to the Obaship tussle.

Community stakeholders insist that only the Lagos State Government has the authority and moral standing to mediate and deliver a solution that will be widely accepted as fair, just and transparent.

As tensions simmer, residents of Epe are calling for swift action to restore traditional leadership, preserve peace, and safeguard the unity and stability of the historic town.