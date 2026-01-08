Ex-Edo IDP pursues doctorate degree in U.S. varsity

Ishaku Amos, a native of Gwoza Local Council Area of Borno State, yesterday, narrated how his life was transformed from displacement to academic excellence.



Amos, who currently pursues a PhD in Chemical Engineering at the University of Illinois, Chicago, in the United States, spoke when he paid a visit to the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) at the Home for the Needy Foundation in Uhogua, Edo State.



The excited Amos, who once lived in Home for the Needy Foundation, said the organisation played a decisive role in changing the course of his life.



According to him, after completing his undergraduate studies at Edo State University, Iyamho, he secured a scholarship for doctoral studies abroad. He narrated how he left Nigeria in August with the support of the Coordinator of the IDP Camp in Uhogua, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho.



“I had never travelled outside Nigeria before. I grew up in the North, and in the camp, so everything was new to me. Having him accompany me made the transition easier and gave me confidence.”



Amos explained that adjusting to life in the United States would have been difficult without that support.

“It was a new culture, a new system, and a different weather. But I was prepared. I was guided on what to expect and how to adapt, so I didn’t experience culture shock. He made sure I was comfortable before returning to Nigeria.” Speaking about his past, Amos described himself as a victim of terrorism and insurgency in the North-East.