Experts lament influx of fake products in Nigeria

EXPERTS have expressed concern over the influx of fake products, especially wines, in the country, urging relevant authorities to curb the circulation of such substandard and counterfeit products.

Founder of Vines by Rosa, Chinedu Rita Rosa, while speaking at a media briefing on a wine-tasting event in Lagos, emphasised that counterfeit wines pose a risk to consumers’ health and national revenue.

She highlighted the importance of consumer education in eliminating fakes, and ensuring consumers’ safety.

Rosa, therefore, advised consumers to verify the origin of products and make informed purchases.

Also, Senior Export Manager, Dario Zugaro, said: “We hope that both now and in the future, Nigeria remains a good country to do business in. Unfortunately, there are wines of substandard quality in Nigeria, but Nigerians, especially the younger generation, can learn to identify genuine wines.”

Export Manager for Settecani and Fina Wineries, Roberto Cardinale, noted the growing appreciation for quality wines in Nigeria.

The expert, therefore, encouraged consumers, especially the younger generation, to differentiate between genuine and substandard products to support the industry’s growth.