Experts urge retraining of police officers withdrawn from VIPs

Lagos command in full force to act, says PPRO

Security experts, yesterday, backed the call by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest police officers escorting VIPs/celebrities following presidential directive, while calling for retraining of officers hitherto attached to VIPs, for them to adjust to new work life.

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), on December 1, 2025, issued a nationwide directive ordering the immediate arrest of any officer found providing personal security to VIPs, following instructions from the Presidency.

A confidential police wireless message, dated November 30, 2025, and issued by the IGP, instructed all state police commands and specialised units to strictly enforce the directive.

The message, addressed to senior officers including Department of Operations, Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Zones; Mobile Police Force, VIP Protection Unit, Counter-Terrorism Force and the Federal Operations Unit and all state and area commands, emphasised that any police officer caught escorting a VIP outside official duty areas would be immediately arrested.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, a security expert and consultant, Royson Onyishi, said the call would put a lot of check in police escort services, lamenting that individuals and places many of the escorts are found left concerned citizens with questions.

“We have been calling for checks, however, there are individuals such as expatriates of companies that need police officers for their operation that still need escort services provided by the police. But excess deployment must be checked.”

When asked about the behavioural pattern on the part of officers withdrawn, he said: “I expect that upon returning, the police should have a brief training for them because it’s not going to be easy for some of them. Someone that has been working with VIPs in Lagos will find it difficult to move to Zamfara so, training is needed to bring them up to speed, they can’t be withdrawn and thrown to the field.”

“Nigeria is under-policing, but we have to be optimistic and join hands with President Bola Tinubu in ensuring that we put a stop to the insecurity. Nigeria also needs the encouragement.”

Also responding, the Chief Executive Officer of Badison Security, Matthew Ibadin, said: “The IGP’s call is fantastic. I think it’s overdue. We need police to face police duty while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) take over. Other bodies established to protect infrastructure should be saddled with the duty to provide security for VIPs. NSCDC is capable of providing escort for VIPs.

“Just like the army, the IGP should ensure that police officers, especially Mobile Police on duty, should have pass like the soldiers, so that they monitor their movement. That will go a long way to solve insecurity in Nigeria.”

On enforcement of the IGP order, the spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, Abimbola Adebisi, said: “This is a directive from the IGP we must comply with. We have not arrested anyone but we will carry out the directive with full force. We are on the look out.”

Photo and caption: IGP Kayode Egbetokun