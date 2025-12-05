Farmers-herders clashes: Yobe monarch urges enrolment of out-of-school children

The Emir of Jajjere, Hamza Ibn Buba Mashio, has advocated the enrolment of out-of-school children and early crop harvest to end farmers/herders clashes in Yobe.



According to the monarch, the incessant clashes that continue to claim dozens of lives are over pastures and water points along the cattle’s routes.



Mashio spoke while addressing the Fulani community leaders at Babbangida in Tarmuwa Local Council.



The monarch, who serves as the grand patron of the Tabital Pulaaku International (TPKI), said: “The unity of farmers and pastoralists is hinged on peace, education and social reforms for socio-economic prosperity in Jajere Chiefdom.



Highlighting the significance of peaceful co-existence between herders and farmers, he said: “For herders to prosper in their respective communities in the Emirate, we must live in harmony with farmers and prevent conflicts over pastures and water points by supporting government initiatives designed for sustainable peace and development of the communities, including the border areas with Niger Republic.



Mashio attributed the perennial clashes and killings to massive encroachment of cattle routes by farmers, and the disrespect of herders



He, therefore, urged farmers and herders to engage in dialogue and understanding over grazing reserved areas and cattle routes in the state.



“This will permanently bring an end to the killings of farmers and pastoralists over pastures and water points along the Kumadugu/Yobe River and the Chad Basin,” declared the monarch.



He also urged parents and community leaders to guide and warn their children and wards against drug abuse, and other criminal activities, including the rearing of cattle, sheep, and goats on farmlands.