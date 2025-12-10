Father, mother, child die in Lagos–Ibadan Expressway accident

A father, mother and child have died in an accident that occurred at Secretariat, inward the Otedola Bridge on Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this in a statement.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is profoundly grieved to report a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision that occurred in the early hours of today at Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway,” Taofiq said.

“The tragic accident instantly claimed the lives of three members of the same family father, mother and their young child while two other victims sustained critical injuries underscoring the devastating consequences of reckless vehicular conduct.”

According to Taofiq, preliminary investigations revealed that the incident involved three vehicles (Audi, Toyota Camry & Toyota Corolla) initiated when a heavily loaded truck travelling at excessive speed violently struck one of the vehicles from the rear.

The impact caused the vehicle to lose control, colliding with two additional moving vehicles thereby triggering the fatal chain-reaction accident.

In a disturbing development, the truck driver absconded immediately from the scene with his vehicle leaving the victims in peril and evading accountability for the fatal incident.

Demonstrating exemplary professionalism and rapid response, LASTMA operatives arrived promptly at the scene and coordinated seamlessly with allied emergency agencies to rescue survivors and recover the deceased.

Two critically injured victims trapped within the wreckage were carefully extricated and conveyed by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) for urgent medical attention.

The three deceased family members, tragically trapped together were respectfully recovered and handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for immediate evacuation.

The surviving injured victims were rushed to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Centre, Toll-Gate to receive comprehensive medical care.

Taofiq added that security personnel from the Isheri Olowora Police Division provided vital protection and operational support throughout the rescue operation while Lastma personnel evecuated the accident vehicles from the main carriage way to avoid another secondary accident.

The multi-agency response also involved coordinated efforts from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), LASAMBUS, SEHMU and the Lagos Fire & Rescue Service reflecting a unified commitment to life-saving intervention and traffic safety.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed profound sorrow over what he described as the “unbearable and irreplaceable loss of an entire family.”

Bakare-Oki prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved relatives and urged them to summon fortitude amidst their unimaginable grief.

The LASTMA GM also extended heartfelt wishes for the swift and complete recovery of the injured victims commending the rapid and coordinated efforts of all emergency responders at the scene.

While lamenting the preventable nature of the incident, Bakare-Oki reiterated LASTMA’s warning against reckless speeding particularly by drivers of articulated and heavily loaded trucks.

He emphasized that excessive speed remains one of the most lethal contributors to road fatalities and urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, adhere strictly to speed regulations and cultivate defensive driving practices along highways.

Bakare-Oki further assured Lagosians that LASTMA remains steadfast in enhancing traffic surveillance, enforcing regulations, and collaborating with security and emergency agencies to prevent recurrence of similar tragedies.