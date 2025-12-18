FBRA hosts Christmas buyback, recovers recyclable waste for cleaner Lagos

The Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) has once again demonstrated its leadership in advancing Nigeria’s circular economy with the successful completion of the 2025 Christmas Buyback Program in Somolu Local Government.

The event recorded strong community participation, significant recovery of post-consumer packaging waste, and heightened public awareness of responsible disposal.

The exercise, which was held at 20 Anifowoshe Street, Somolu, brought together over 240 residents, including youth groups, women, artisans, and local business owners.

Dignitaries and institutional stakeholders were also present, including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, representatives of the Federal Ministry of Environment, NESREA, LAWMA, the Department of Environment, Somolu Local Government and Community Development Council, FBRA member companies, and volunteers.

Following the formal welcome and stakeholder remarks, FBRA led attendees on a one-hour environmental awareness walk, engaging members of the community and sensitising households on the economic and environmental value of recycling.

By the close of the buyback session, FBRA had collected an impressive 1.8 metric tons of recyclable waste, including PET bottles, glass bottles, aluminium cans, used beverage cartons, and other post-consumer packaging materials.

These materials will be processed through Trashusers, FBRA’s collection partner for the exercise, ensuring they are channelled back into productive use within the circular economy rather than ending up in landfills or drainage systems.

The Somolu Christmas Buyback underscores FBRA’s commitment to supporting member companies in fulfilling their Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandate, as highlighted by the Executive Director, Agharese Lucia Onaghise.

Through sustained grassroots engagement and community-driven initiatives, FBRA continues to champion responsible waste management practices and strengthen national recycling systems.

FBRA expressed appreciation to Somolu Local Government, community leaders, partners, and residents for their cooperation and enthusiasm, affirming its commitment to expanding environmental impact across more communities in Lagos and beyond.