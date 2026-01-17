FCT workers seek urgent action to address welfare concerns

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration under the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC)

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration under the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC) have appealed for urgent action on unresolved welfare issues affecting their morale and productivity.

The President of the union, Mrs Rifkatu Iortyer, made the appeal at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Iortyer explained that the goal of the news conference was to draw the attention of the FCT Administration to the long-standing issues troubling workers across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (SDAs).

She identified some of the concerns as non-remittance of pension and National Housing Funds deductions; no payments or overheads, and unlawful restriction and centralisation of salary preparation and payment.

“We demand that all salary desk officers in the various SDAs be allowed to prepare salaries of their respective SDAs,” she said.

She equally condemned the non-payment of officers of the Abuja Environment Protection Board and Social Development Secretariat engaged to enforce laws and policies.

Other issues, she said, included the absence of a financial threshold for Permanent Secretaries (PS) and Heads of SDAs, and elongation of tenure for some retired directors and PS.

“We demand the immediate removal of these officers and their replacement with qualified and deserving officers,” Iortyer said,

She also listed other concerns, including non-payment of outstanding wage awards, unpaid promotion arrears, poor working conditions, staff intimidation, and lack of training and retention.

The president added that the workers also rejected the mass failure recorded in the 2024 promotion examination and demanded its reversal.

“These issues are not new, but they have been festering for far too long, causing undue hardship and frustration to the very individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving this nation.

“We demand immediate action on these issues, and we will continue to raise our voices until these issues are addressed.

“We are not just fighting for the rights of workers, but for the future of the FCT Administration and our nation,” the president said.