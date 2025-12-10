Federal High Court condemns use of Justice Ojukwu’s photo for murdered Justice Okogwu

The Federal High Court of Nigeria (FHC) has condemned the use of the photograph of one of its judges, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in media reports about the gruesome murder of retired Delta State High Court judge, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu.

The Court affirmed that, contrary to the wrong impression created by the misused image, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu is alive and currently discharging her judicial duties in her division.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, the Federal High Court described the continued use of Justice Ojukwu’s photo in place of the murdered Justice Okogwu as reckless, misleading, malicious, and unprofessional, noting that it has caused Justice Ojukwu emotional distress.

The statement, signed by the Court’s Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, demanded the immediate removal of all posts, articles, broadcasts, and digital content containing the wrongful use of Justice Ojukwu’s photograph.

The statement read: “The Federal High Court of Nigeria hereby issues this formal refutal and strongly condemns the recent dissemination of false, misleading, and malicious media publications that wrongfully used the photograph of Honourable Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in connection with reports on the tragic murder of Honourable Justice Ifeoma Okogwu, a retired Judge of the Delta State High Court.

“For absolute clarity, the Federal High Court affirms that Honourable Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu is alive, healthy, and currently serving with distinction as a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

“His Lordship has no direct, indirect, or remote connection whatsoever to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the death of Justice Okogwu.

“The publication and circulation of Justice Ojukwu’s image in this context are not only factually inaccurate but also defamatory, professionally reckless, and legally actionable.

“This misrepresentation has caused significant emotional distress to His Lordship, her family, colleagues, and the broader judicial community. It also constitutes a breach of fundamental journalistic and ethical standards.

“Pursuant to applicable laws, including the laws of defamation under Nigerian jurisprudence, the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, and relevant regulatory standards governing media practice, the Federal High Court demands the following with immediate effect:

‘Immediate removal of all posts, articles, broadcasts, and digital content containing the wrongful use of Justice Ojukwu’s photograph.

‘A clear, unambiguous public retraction, expressly acknowledging the misidentification and correcting the misinformation.

‘A written and publicly published apology directed to Honourable Justice Ojukwu, disseminated across all platforms on which the erroneous information was originally shared.’”

The Federal High Court advised all media organisations, journalists, bloggers, and online publishers to exercise strict due diligence in verifying facts and images before publication, particularly when reporting on judicial officers whose reputational integrity is essential to the administration of justice.

It warned that failure to comply with the notice, or any continued publication, sharing, or circulation of the false image after the formal refutal, would be construed as deliberate malice and bad faith.

“The Federal High Court will not hesitate to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against any individual, organisation, or platform found culpable.

“The Court remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting the dignity, safety, and integrity of all judicial officers serving the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it said.