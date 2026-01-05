Fire at Lagos’ Abule Egba pipeline corridor sparks panic, blaze contained

A fire outbreak on Monday at the Katangowa pipeline corridor in Abule Egba, Lagos, triggered panic among residents and commuters before firefighters moved in to bring the situation under control.

The incident occurred when foams stored at the pipeline site caught fire, sending thick smoke and flames into the air and prompting fears of a wider explosion in the densely populated area. Witnesses said the blaze caused momentary chaos, with people scrambling to keep a safe distance as the fire spread.

Before the arrival of emergency responders, some residents and passers-by attempted to contain the fire using available materials.

Although their efforts slowed the spread of the flames, the fire was not fully subdued until officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene.

Firefighters eventually contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings and critical facilities in the area. Emergency officials said no casualties were recorded in the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and investigations are expected to determine how the foams ignited. Authorities have since advised residents to remain vigilant and avoid activities around pipeline corridors, warning that such areas pose serious safety risks.

Residents were also urged to promptly report any unusual activity or hazards around pipelines to relevant agencies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Guardian reports that multiple fire incidents were recorded across Nigeria on New Year’s Day, affecting the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Imo, Gombe, Kwara and Bayelsa.

The Federal Fire Service confirmed that while several outbreaks were contained, one tragic incident in Bayelsa claimed the life of an 11‑year‑old child.

Federal Fire Service spokesman Paul Abraham said that in Abuja, a blaze broke out at Cake Hot Restaurant in River Plate Park, Wuse, shortly after midnight.

“Shortly after midnight, at 00:23hrs on January 1, firefighters were mobilised to a fire outbreak at Cake Hot Restaurant, within River Plate Park, Wuse, Abuja.

Crews arrived promptly and, in joint efforts with the FCT Fire Service, successfully contained the blaze, preventing what could have escalated into a major disaster in the busy recreational area,” he explained.

According to Abraham, property valued at approximately ₦1.5 billion was saved, while losses were estimated at ₦500 million. He added that preliminary findings linked the incident to fireworks used during celebrations.

“While a section of the garden was affected, no lives were lost, and no injuries were recorded.

Preliminary findings linked the incident to objects thrown during New Year celebrations, reinforcing long‑standing warnings against the use of fireworks,” he said.

In Lagos, Imo, Gombe and Kwara, firefighters responded to several incidents, preventing escalation and minimising damage. However, Bayelsa State recorded a fatal case in Yenagoa. Abraham said, “In Yenagoa, firefighters responded to a residential fire involving a wooden structure. Although property worth about ₦10 million was saved, losses were estimated at ₦20 million. Sadly, the incident claimed the life of an 11‑year‑old child, with preliminary findings indicating the fire was caused by a candle left unattended.”

In Lagos, a fire outbreak was reported at Ikotun Market in the early hours of 1 January.

Videos shared online showed flames engulfing sections of the market as traders and residents looked on. Eyewitnesses said several shops were affected, with goods and properties destroyed.