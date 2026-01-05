Fire incident hits IBB Way injection substation, disrupts power supply in Katsina

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has confirmed a fire incident involving a 15 MVA TR3 power transformer at the IBB Way Injection Substation in Katsina, leading to a power outage across several parts of the state capital.

In a statement issued and signed by the Head of Corporate Communication, Sani Bala Sani, on Monday, the electricity distribution company said the incident occurred in the late hours of Sunday, January 4, 2026. The company noted that the cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be determined.

According to KEDCO, its technical team is currently on the ground at the substation to ascertain the cause of the incident, assess the extent of damage to the affected equipment and commence efforts aimed at restoring electricity supply in the shortest possible time.

“As a safety precaution, the affected areas have been isolated to protect lives and property,” the DisCo noted.

KEDCO disclosed that the outage has affected parts of Katsina metropolis, including Kofar Kaura, Government Reserved Area (GRA), Dandagoro, parts of Kofar Marusa, Janbango, Kano Road and surrounding environs.

The company expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to customers by the incident, assuring that safety considerations and timely restoration of supply remain its topmost priority.

The DisCo added that further updates would be provided as investigations continue and restoration work progresses.