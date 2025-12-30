Traders panic as fire outbreak guts Arena Market in Lagos

Traders at the popular Army Arena Market in Oshodi, Lagos, were thrown into a frenzy on Tuesday evening as a devastating fire broke out, engulfing several sections of the market in flames.

The fire reportedly started around 6 pm on Tuesday. From videos shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday evening, The Guardian observed traders scampering to salvage their wares as thick smoke billowed across the market, with many clamouring for help. In another video shared on the microblogging platform, The Guardian observed firefighters at the scene of the fire outbreak.

At the time of publication, there have been no official reports on the number of casualties recorded during the fire or the value of goods lost.

The Arena Market fire comes a week after the popular Balogun Market in Lagos suffered a similar tragedy. On Christmas Eve, traders in the Balogun Market suffered a tragedy when a fire started at the Great Nigeria Insurance on Martins Street and quickly spread to five other buildings on Wednesday.

The Tuesday fire was not the first outbreak in the Arena Market in 2025. In August, an inferno swept through the market, and traders suffered losses worth millions of naira.

According to reports, the Arena Market inferno in August was caused by a power surge, a claim some traders rejected