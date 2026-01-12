Fire outbreak razes foam factory at Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone

A fire outbreak yesterday gutted the foam-producing section of the Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone in Igbesa, Ogun State, destroying valuables estimated to be worth millions of naira.

The Guardian learnt that the fire was triggered by a gas explosion at a foam-producing company within the free trade zone.

A student of the Ogun State Institute of Technology, who identified himself as Kuwhede Vincent, said smoke and flames were seen billowing from the facility, prompting people in the area to raise an alarm.

“It started at about 8:00 a.m. We first saw smoke and then fire coming from the company,” Vincent said. “The company is very close to my hostel, but I do not think any hostels were affected. We just grabbed our bags because we did not know what could happen next.”

He commended the prompt response of the fire service, which he said helped to contain the blaze.

Reacting to the incident, the President of OGITECH’s Students’ Union, Ilo Fadilu Temitope, in a statement signed by the Secretary, Moses Josephine, and the Public Relations Officer, Segbetin Sunday, urged students to remain calm and observe safety precautions.

The statement said the union had been informed of the fire outbreak at the free trade zone, which is close to some student hostels around the Obanla axis.

and advised students to stay indoors where safe, avoid the affected area, keep doors and windows closed in the presence of smoke, and switch off electrical appliances and gas sources as a precaution.

The cause of the incident had yet to be determined at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, said he would address the situation.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the fire service had contained the fire, adding that police operatives had been deployed to maintain security at the scene.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and stay away from the vicinity.

Despite the containment of the fire, the incident caused fear and panic among students and residents of the Obanla community near the free trade zone, as many scrambled for safety during the outbreak.