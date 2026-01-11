Fire engulfs foam production section of Ogun Free Trade Zone, Igbesa

A fire outbreak has ravaged the foam-producing section of the Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), Igbesa, destroying valuables worth millions.

The Guardian learnt that a gas explosion from the foam-producing company at the OGFTZ triggered the fire outbreak.

Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday.Babaseyi said that although the fire service has contained the fire, the police, on receiving the report, deployed operatives to maintain security at the scene.

He urged members of the public to stay calm and keep away from the vicinity.

He said, “Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have been on ground at the Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Igbesa, since a distress call was received over an ongoing fire incident.

“The DPO Igbesa Division is overseeing the situation while police operatives maintain security as the fire service engage the fire, which has since been contained.

Members of the public have been advised to remain calm and avoid the vicinity,” he added.

The incident, however, caused fear and panic among students living in the Obanla community near the OGFTZ as they scrambled for safety amid the fire outbreak.

A student from Ogun State Institute of Technology, OGITECH, Igbesa, who identified himself as Kuwhede Vincent, said he saw smoke and fire coming out of the company as people around raised the alarm.Vincent said, “It started around 8 a.m. in the morning.

We first saw smoke, then fire coming from the company.“The company is very close to my hostel, but I don’t think any hostel was affected.

We just carried our bags because we don’t know what can happen next.”He lauded the promptness of the fire service, who were on the ground to contain the fire.

Reacting to the incident, the president of OGITECH’s Student Union, Ilo Fadilu Temitope, in a statement signed by the secretary, Moses Josephine, and PRO Segbetin Sunday, asked the students not to panic but to stay calm and ensure strict safety measures.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the Students’ Union Government has been drawn to information reaching us regarding a fire outbreak at the Ogun–Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), Igbesa, which is in close proximity to some student hostels around the Obanla axis.

“While relevant authorities are reportedly responding to the situation, the Students’ Union deems it necessary to prioritise the safety and well-being of all students.

“In view of this, students, especially those residing around the Obanla axis and its environs, are hereby advised to remain calm but vigilant and to strictly observe the following safety measures: avoid unnecessary movement towards the affected area or fire scene, stay indoors where it is safe to do so, keep doors and windows closed if there is smoke in the environment, and switch off electrical appliances and gas sources as a precaution.

“The cause of the incident was yet to be known at the time of filing this report.

The State Commissioner of Environment, Ola Oresanya, when contacted, said, “Thanks for the information; I will work on it immediately.”