Firm confirms arrest of impersonator robbing customer

Peace Mass Transit (PMT), Enugu, has alerted the arrest of a suspect who was duping customers while pretending to be providing logistics services to them.

The transport company stated yesterday that the suspect, identified as Cletus Onwe, had allegedly received and diverted many parcels meant for dispatch to various destinations after dispossessing the owners of huge sums of money.

It stated that Onwe, who hails from Ebonyi State, had been discreetly monitored by security operatives, following complaints by customers about missing parcels.

General Manager of Peace Mass Transit, Nnamdi Asadu, who confirmed the arrest of Onwe by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), said he was tracked and arrested at Uyo, AkwaIbom State.

He said: “Confirmed reports indicated his modus operandi included infiltrating PMT depots in different locations across the country, taking photographs of himself in the general areas, and posting same online, ostensibly to impress on the victims that he was a genuine PMT logistics employee.

“It has not been determined how long he had been involved in this scam, or how much victims had lost to him in cash and valuables, but they are estimated to be in millions of naira.”

According to him, it is not clear whether Onwe acted alone or belonged to any criminal gang.

Asadu, however, added that the arrest was a welcome relief to the company while regretting that the suspect had done “incalculable damage to the company’s reputation through his criminal enterprise”.

He lamented: “Many of our customers had lost money and valuables, having fallen prey to the antics of this unrepentant, unscrupulous person.

“We trust our staff and system as fool-proof, but complaints keep coming that some criminal imposter was infiltrating the system and acting without authority and actively sabotaging the system. This made us to go all out to track him and burst the criminal set-up.

“Our valued customers are hereby assured that we shall do everything necessary to protect our name and the integrity we have invested so much to maintain since inception.”