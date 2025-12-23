Firm donates police outpost to boost security in Rivers

An energy firm, Solewant Group, has donated a modern police outpost to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Alode, Elemé, Rivers State, to improve security in the community.



The outpost, situated near the Solewant Group’s industrial park and residential area, aims to bring law enforcement closer to the community, fostering peace, security, and swift response to crime incidents.



Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Solewant Group, Solomon Ewanehi, while speaking at the handover event, emphasised the company’s dedication to safeguarding lives, property, employees, and community members.



Ewanehi highlighted the global concern of insecurity and reiterated the firm’s commitment to prioritising safety.



He stated that a secure community is a productive one, prompting proactive support for law enforcement agencies.



Ewanehi acknowledged the persistent issue of crime in Nigeria, citing statistics showing an increase in banditry, kidnapping, and robbery.



He expressed optimism that with dedication and resources, crime rates could be reduced.



Ewanehi thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for approving the construction of the police outpost.



The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the firm for its donation, noting the positive impact on community security and resident morale.



The Area Commander, Eleme Area Command, ACP Opeyemi Olufunke, represented by the Commissioner of Police, urged other organisations to follow Solewant Group’s example and support the police in combating insecurity.



The commissioner encouraged residents to embrace the initiative and assist the police in fighting crime.



The youth president of Alode, Dickson Igwe, emphasised the positive effects on residents’ morale, particularly for farmers.