Rivers police crack down on car thieves, recover stolen vehicles

The Rivers State Police Command said its operatives made significant strides in combating car theft and snatching in the state, with the recent arrest of two suspects and the recovery of two stolen vehicles.

A statement from the Command on Sunday noted that operatives from the Command’s C4I Intelligence Unit, on 20 November 2025, at about 6 pm, arrested Abubakar Abdulsalam, 43, and Shagari Shehu, 35, in connection with the theft of a white Toyota Hilux.

According to the Command’s Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, the suspects were found in possession of the stolen vehicles following credible and reliable information.

She noted that the operatives are working to establish the suspects’ potential links to other vehicle-related crimes in the state and to arrest other syndicate members, adding that the vehicles, which had fake registration numbers, are currently in police custody for discreet investigation.

She said: “The suspects are currently undergoing in-depth investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the theft and their individual involvement. The Police are working to establish the suspects’ potential links to other vehicle-related crimes in the state and to arrest other syndicate members.

“The Rivers State Police Command appreciates the public’s continued support in the fight against crime and urges anyone with information on similar crimes to come forward and assist the Police in its investigations.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the efforts of the operatives and appreciated the public’s continued support in the fight against crime.

He reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order and urged anyone with information on similar crimes to come forward and assist the Police in its investigations.

He added that the Police will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Rivers State remains a safe and secure place for all residents and visitors alike.

Herdsmen attack

Last week, the Rivers Police dismissed reports of an alleged herdsmen invasion circulating on social media, describing them as false and intended to incite public panic.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the viral video claiming that Fulani herdsmen were attacked and repelled by Ijaw youths was “entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public.”

It added that no incidents involving Fulani herdsmen had occurred in any part of Rivers State, describing the narrative as “a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the State.”