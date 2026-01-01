Former Ogun lawmaker kidnapped during prayers in Waterside Council

A former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Moruf Musa, has been kidnapped by gunmen at Ibiade in Ogun Waterside Local Council.

Musa, who represented Ogun Waterside State Constituency in the Sixth Assembly, was abducted at about 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday while praying at a mosque.

The chairman of Ogun Waterside Local Council, Mr Ganiyu Odunoiki, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Odunoiki said the attackers fired sporadically before whisking the former lawmaker away from the mosque, adding that some residents were reportedly shot during the incident.

He said residents, alongside police officers, had begun combing surrounding bushes in search of the abductors while awaiting the arrival of the police anti-kidnapping unit.

“The report is true. The former lawmaker was abducted on Tuesday evening. The gunmen also reportedly shot some people on the road,” Odunoiki said.

“We are now combing the surrounding bushes together with some police officers, though we are still expecting the anti-kidnapping unit, who are already on their way to join us in the search. The Area Commander is also here,” he added.

The Ogun State Police Command also confirmed the abduction through its spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

Babaseyi said the command had activated security measures to rescue the former lawmaker.

“The Ogun State Police Command is aware of the reported abduction of Moruf Musa in Ibiade, Ogun Waterside Local Council,” he said.

“Security measures have been activated, including the deployment of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and the public is advised to remain calm pending official updates.”