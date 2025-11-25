Foundation awards N50m in grants to eight young Nigerian entrepreneurs

The Mary Ojulari Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation committed to sustainable development and community empowerment in Nigeria, has awarded N50 million in grants to eight outstanding young entrepreneurs who participated in the second edition of its Vanguard Fellowship Cohort and recently completed the Foundation’s intensive two-week Ignite Bootcamp in Lagos.

The grant was announced by the Founder and President of the Foundation, Mary Ojulari, at the Vanguard Fellowship Ignite Bootcamp Awards & Networking Cocktail Night, held November 21, 2025, at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Lagos.

The winners of the Cohort Two Fellowship Grants are Safaya Ikechuckwu, Oluwakemi Olaniyan, Adaeze Ruth Akpagbula, Francis Obanijesu, Olatunde Omotayo Olufunke, Victoria Ogwanighie, Ubok Ameh and Adebayo Aishat Olajumoke, with each of them receiving N6.2 million.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ojulari reaffirmed the organisation’s mission to empower young Nigerians with the tools, networks, and capital required to build scalable and resilient businesses:

“Our work is about unlocking potential because potential is Nigeria’s greatest asset. These entrepreneurs are solving real community problems, creating jobs, and refusing to be limited by circumstance. The Vanguard Fellowship exists to honour that courage while equipping them with the skills and support that can multiply their impact,” she said.

She explained that the Ignite Bootcamp was delivered in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and a diverse network of leaders across finance, manufacturing, media, healthcare, government, and development agencies.

According to her, the programme exposes fellows to practical case studies, strategic mentorship, and real-world insights.

She added that through this model, the Foundation ensures that fellows continue to receive guidance, access to markets, and opportunities long after the boot camp ends.

She revealed that 50 promising entrepreneurs representing sectors such as Agro-Processing, Fashion, Manufacturing, Technology, Health, and the Creative industries participated in the edition of the cohort.

Ojulari further revealed that the participants were admitted into the second cohort following a rigorous selection process that prioritised innovation, community impact, and long-term sustainability and underwent hands-on training delivered by industry leaders, seasoned operators, and policy experts.

Ojulari expresses the Foundation’s gratitude to its partners, mentors, and supporters who have generously shared their expertise and resources to shape the next generation of Nigerian business leaders.

In her keynote speech at the event, the Chairman and Founder of Eventful Nigeria Limited, Mrs Yewande Zaccheaus, affirmed that for entrepreneurship to thrive in Nigeria, there is a need to invest in skills and knowledge, access to capital, digital literacy, supporting policies, mentorship ecosystems, and platforms like the Mary Ojulari Foundation.

“Let us design a future where young people are not just job seekers, but job creators. To the foundation, I say your work is powerful, your impact is undeniable, even just two years on, and your vision is rewriting destinies. To the sponsors, you’re investing in the future leaders of Nigeria, please do not stop,” she said.

It is worth recalling that in the inaugural edition in 2025, the Foundation admitted 50 entrepreneurs into the Vanguard Fellowship Bootcamp, from which 25 were selected and supported with a total of $125,000 in catalytic grants.

Together with today’s N50 million commitment to the new cohort, the Foundation continues to deepen its investment in grassroots enterprise development across Lagos and beyond.