Foundation frees eight inmates in Delta

Eight inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Facility, Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre, Delta State, have regained their freedom following the intervention of the Chief Victor Uwajeh Foundation (CVUF).

The Foundation paid their bail and facilitated their release as part of a humanitarian outreach. The release comes amid severe congestion in Nigeria’s correctional centres, largely driven by the high number of awaiting-trial inmates who remain behind bars due to their inability to meet bail conditions.

Human rights advocates have consistently argued that such circumstances undermine rehabilitation and deepen social inequality, calling for greater involvement of private individuals, foundations and community leaders in restorative justice efforts.

Against this backdrop, the Uwajeh Foundation had earlier announced plans to intervene on behalf of indigent inmates as part of its December humanitarian initiatives.

The freedom secured for the eight inmates marks the first phase of the Foundation’s outreach and signals its commitment to giving vulnerable citizens a second chance.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday and signed by the Iyase of Agba in Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom, Chief Alex Odi-Okoh, the Foundation expressed appreciation to its management for what it described as a bold and compassionate decision that aligns with its core values of human dignity and social responsibility.

The humanitarian exercise was carried out on behalf of Chief Victor Osita Uwajeh, the Olikeze of Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom, who described the gesture as the fulfilment of a personal promise and part of his broader December outreach to his community and constituency in Nigeria.

Leading the Foundation’s delegation to the custodial centre, Odi-Okoh said the organisation’s programmes are centred on rehabilitation, welfare development and youth empowerment, with a strong emphasis on security and social stability.

According to him, Chief Uwajeh has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to community welfare and security, adding that the release of the eight inmates was deliberately chosen as the starting point of the Foundation’s festive outreach ahead of broader welfare and youth empowerment programmes.

Addressing the freed inmates, Odi-Okoh urged them to shun violence, uphold positive values and focus on rebuilding their lives, noting that society ultimately judges individuals by their ability to rise above past mistakes.