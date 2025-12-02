Four dead, 17 injured in Katsina triple road crashes

FOUR persons were confirmed dead and 17 others injured in three separate accidents that occurred in Katsina State on Sunday night.

The Guardian gathered that Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda, was indirectly involved in two of the accidents, while his deputy, Lawal Farouk Jobe, was directly involved in the third incident.

The first accident occurred within Matazu Local Council of the state, involving a commercial Golf vehicle where the four people lost their lives and 10 others injured.

The second incident happened along the Kafinsoli-Koda Road with several persons injured and taken to the hospital for treatment in Charanchi Local Council.

The third incident occurred along the Kaduna -Zaria Road, Kaduna State, involving the deputy governor’s convoy, with six people injured.

A statement by one of Radda’s spokespersons, Ibrahim Mohammed, said the governor was returning to Katsina town from a tour of some council areas when he came across the first two accidents.

Mohammed said the governor immediately stopped his convoy and ordered that first aid treatment be given to the injured, as well as their evacuation to the nearest hospital for treatment.

He also said that the governor commiserated with his deputy over the accident, which resulted in the injury of half a dozen people.

“The first crash occurred within Matazu town, where the governor’s convoy came upon a commercial Golf vehicle involved in a fatal accident. The vehicle, which was carrying several passengers, was severely damaged. Four lives were unfortunately lost, while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Radda immediately ordered his convoy to stop and personally supervised the evacuation of the victims. Medical teams attached to the convoy provided emergency support while awaiting additional responders,” the statement stated.

However, the governor, at the scene, said: “No leader should drive past such a tragedy. We stopped because these victims are our brothers and sisters. Their lives matter, and it is our duty to respond with compassion and urgency.

“This painful loss is a reminder of how fragile life is. My heart is with the families of the deceased, and we will continue supporting those affected.”

“As the governor continued his journey back to Katsina, his entourage encountered another accident along the Kafinsoli–Koda Road. Without hesitation, he again ordered the convoy to stop.

“Rescue efforts were immediately coordinated, and two vehicles from the governor’s motorcade were deployed to take the injured victims to a medical facility in Charanchi for urgent treatment,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the governor has commiserated with the convoy of the deputy governor, which was involved in an accident along the Kaduna–Zaria Road, where six individuals sustained injuries. He prayed for their quick and complete recovery.

The governor has, however, assured citizens that his administration will continue to strengthen support systems that help protect lives and provide timely assistance during emergencies.