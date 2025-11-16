Fresh attacks heighten fear in Nasarawa as kidnappers abduct couple, herders maim farmers

Gunmen and suspected herders launched separate violent attacks in communities in Nasarawa State between Friday night and Saturday, leaving two couples either abducted or severely injured and heightening anxiety in rural communities.

In Giza, Keana Local Government Area, armed men invaded the home of Mr Yusuf Agbo at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday, firing shots before seizing him and his wife and taking them to an unknown location. Residents said no contact had been made with the victims or their abductors as of Sunday.

A community source who declined to be named said panic had spread through Giza LGA following the attack. He added that many residents were leaving the area, while others had resorted to prayers after repeated abductions and killings.

“We have heard nothing. People are living in fear. Many are relocating. We have resolved to take the challenge to God in prayers because all attempts to stop these attacks have failed,” the resident said.

The incident followed weeks of reported raids on Keana communities, despite assurances from the state government that new security measures were in place.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a woman and her husband were attacked on their farm in Barkin Abdullahi (BAD), Lafia Local Government Area, by suspected Fulani herders.

A resident, Mr James Ovey, told The Guardian that the herders allegedly grazed cattle on the couple’s farm and attacked them with machetes when they attempted to intervene. The woman’s left wrist was severed, while her husband sustained head injuries.

The victims are receiving treatment in a private hospital in Lafia.

The police have yet to issue a public statement on either incident.

Early this month, two communities in north-central Nigeria staged protests after overnight attacks left at least six people dead and several others missing.

In Sarkin Noma, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, suspected armed herders invaded the farming settlement between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, killing two men and abducting an elderly resident. Angered youths carried the victims’ bodies to the Lafia–Makurdi highway at dawn, blocking traffic for hours and demanding government intervention. Police spokesperson Ramhan Nansel confirmed the incident, noting that Commissioner Shettima Mohammed Jauro had deployed security personnel to restore calm.

In neighbouring Benue State, commercial motorcycle riders shut down Gboko town after four of their colleagues were killed by gunmen who also stole their motorcycles. Protesters lit bonfires and disrupted business activities, forcing residents indoors. A protest leader said the killings had become routine, adding, “Every week we lose someone. They kill our members and take away their bikes.”

Gboko Local Government Chairman, Torseer Yina, condemned the attack, convened an emergency security meeting, and assured families that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. Police spokesperson Udeme Edet said normalcy had returned and investigations were ongoing.