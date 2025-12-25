From Almajiri to graduate: Inspiring journey of Ahmad Isah

Years ago, a young Hausa/Fulani boy named Ahmad Isah arrived Dutse with little more than hope and a determination to learn the Qur’an. Life was not easy. To survive, Isah ran errands for neighbours and worked in people’s homes rather than beg for food, all while attending his Islamiyya lessons.



It was during one of those errands that his life began to change for good. He crossing paths with Mr Alan Maiyaki, a civil servant recently transferred from Benin City, Edo State, to Dutse, was the turning point. Behind Maiyaki’s quiet demeanour lay a deep sense of honesty, humility, and a desire to make a difference. Touched by the boy’s sincerity, Maiyaki enrolled him in a primary school; a small act that would set the stage for a remarkable journey.



“I was inspired by my parents, especially my mother, who taught in public schools for 35 years,” Maiyaki recalled. “The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Dr Amina Mohammed, and my experience as a NYSC volunteer for the Millennium Development Goals advocacy project in Niger State also motivated me. I promised myself I would help achieve Goal Two of the MDG — universal primary education — by supporting a child like Isah.”



Under Maiyaki’s guidance, Isah pursued both Qur’anic and Western education with unmatched fervour. He excelled at primary school, progressed through Nuhu Muhammad Junior Secondary School and Dutse Capital Secondary School, and scored 217 in his first Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination attempt, earning admission on merit.



In 2019, Isah’s life-long dream materialised when he gained admission into the Federal University Dutse, graduating with a BSc in Criminology and Security Studies, Second Class Upper (2.1) degree.



His benefactor’s encouragement during his early university years reinforced his belief that “the sky would be his limit.” Isah is serving in Zaria, Kaduna State, a symbol of his transformation.



On December 18, 2025, he received his national service certificate in a passing-out parade attended by proud family members. His mother, Halima Isah, who lost her husband when he was just two, could hardly contain her joy:



“Isah is the first graduate in our family. I never believed my son would acquire Western education, yet today he has achieved it,” she said.

His Islamic teacher, Hassan Yalwawa, added, “At five years old, Isah came to learn the Qur’an. Today, he is a graduate. This shows that other Almajiri children can also rise to great heights.”



Even as he pursued academia, Isah learned tailoring, a skill that has enabled him run a thriving tailoring shop on Hakimi Street in Dutse, mentoring five apprentices.



Isah’s story is more than personal triumph; it is a testament to the power of compassion, mentorship, and unity across cultural and religious divides. A Hausa/Fulani boy and his Edo benefactor, bound by empathy and patriotism, remind Nigeria of the promise that lies in every child.



“What a change, what a chance, what an opportunity,” Maiyaki reflected. “Isah’s journey proves what love, understanding, and equal opportunity can achieve. True patriotism transcends tribe, faith and background—it nurtures the potential of every Nigerian child.”