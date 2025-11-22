G-20 Summit: Investors eye Kaduna as Gov Sani showcases priority sectors

The Kaduna State Government has strengthened its international investment drive following Governor Uba Sani’s participation at the G-20 Investment Breakfast Dialogue in Johannesburg.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, said that the Forum, organized by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Nigerian High Commission, in partnership with MTN, attracted high-level investors, development partners, and senior government officials.

According to the statement, Governor Sani presented Kaduna State as Nigeria’s most competitive investment destination, anchored on reforms, policy stability, and a business-friendly environment.

Maiyaki said that Governor Sani outlined four priority sectors, Agriculture, Transport, Solid Minerals, and Renewable Energy, as central to the state’s development strategy.

“The governor also showcased major initiatives, including the Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ), the Agro-Industrial Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC), the Integrated Transport Policy, deployment of CNG-powered mass transit buses, and ongoing rail and clean energy projects, which drew significant interest from investors.

“Governor Uba Sani’s engagements at the G-20 forum have reinforced Kaduna State’s standing as a prime investment destination. Several global investors have indicated readiness to explore partnerships across our priority sectors,” the statement added.

Maiyaki further stressed that “the governor also met with the leadership of Precious Metals Tswane (PMT), a South African refinery specialising in precious metals,” while pointing out that “PMT proposed a partnership through the Kaduna Mining Development Company (KMDC) to support artisanal miners with technology transfer, capacity building, and an ESG-driven model, including plans for an aggregation and processing centre in Kaduna.”

The statement added that the governor reaffirmed Kaduna’s openness to credible investors committed to responsible mining and long-term value creation.

“Kaduna State will continue to deepen reforms that support ease of doing business and attract high-value investments that create jobs and opportunities for our people,” it noted further.

The statement also said Governor Sani commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reforms that have strengthened Nigeria’s investment climate and empowered states to seek global partnerships.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has reiterated its commitment to inclusive, sustainable growth driven by strategic international investment engagements.

In other news, all non-indigenes residing in Kaduna have praised Governor Sani for his exemplary leadership, inclusive governance style, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the state.

In a statement released by the Non-Indigenes Association of Kaduna State (NIAKS), the group also commended his pro-poor policies and infrastructural development that cover both urban and rural areas.

The statement was signed by Chief Lazarus Ndu Ama, the Convener of the Association; Chief Niyi Folabi, the Co-Convener; Chief Johnny Nwankwere; and Mary Okon Nkwo, the Secretary and Public Relations Officer (PRO), respectively.

”Since assuming office, Governor Uba Sani has continued to demonstrate that Kaduna State belongs to everyone who lives, works, and contributes to its development, regardless of religious or ethnic affiliations, or state of origin,” the statement added.