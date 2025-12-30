Gas cylinders, not bomb, caused Kebbi hospital explosion — Police

The Kebbi State Police Command has clarified the cause of the explosion that occurred at the General Hospital, Bagudo, dismissing reports suggesting a bomb blast or helicopter involvement.

According to the police, investigations and expert assessments revealed that the incident was caused by an inferno that led to the overheating of air-conditioning and refrigerator gas cylinders within the hospital, resulting in the loud explosions heard in the area.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bashir Usman, said assessments conducted by Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) experts, alongside the Commissioner of Police Tactical Team, confirmed that no explosives were involved in the incident.

“The assessment further established that there was no aerial or helicopter activity connected to the explosion,” the statement added.

The police also confirmed that no lives were lost and no injuries were recorded, as verified by the on-site expert teams.

The Command urged members of the public and the media to disregard unverified reports and rumours linking the incident to a bomb explosion or helicopter activity, and to rely solely on official information.

It assured residents that the situation remained under control and reiterated its commitment to public safety and transparent communication.