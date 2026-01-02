Gas explosion razes Lagos home as residents attend crossover service

A residential building was gutted by fire following a suspected gas explosion at Ogunkoya Estate, Egbeda, in the Akowonjo area of Lagos, in the early hours of January 1, 2026.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred while occupants of the house were away at a crossover worship service to usher in the New Year. No casualties were recorded, as no one was inside the building at the time of the explosion.

A bystander, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the fire was believed to have been triggered by a gas leak, which led to an explosion and the subsequent outbreak of fire. As of press time, the blaze had yet to be fully brought under control.

Firefighters were later alerted and arrived at the scene. However, residents raised concerns about the response, noting that although firefighters were present, there was insufficient water to extinguish the fire promptly.

The building sustained significant damage.

Residents of the estate expressed shock over the incident, describing it as a distressing way to begin the New Year, while expressing relief that no lives were lost.