Girl-child promoter donates sanitary pads to 1,000 schoolgirls in Lagos

A Girl-Child promoter, Toya Adeniyi, has donated sanitary pads to 1,000 schoolgirls in Lagos State to enable them to focus on their studies and realise their potential.

She believes that education and menstrual health are interconnected and the positive impact of keeping one girl in school resonates across generations.

Adeniyi, while speaking at the conclusion of he‘Pad a Girl’ project in Lagos, in collaboration with Miss SCASSON and St Augustine College of Education, Akoka, Lagos, Cynthia Maduekwe emphasised the importance of creating mentorship opportunities, safe spaces and awareness programmes that boost girls’ confidence.

Adeniyi, who is the Chief Executive Officer/Founder of LAM, a London-based company that focuses on health, highlighted education as the most powerful tool to break cycles of poverty and inequality.

She stressed that when a girl is educated, she is more likely to secure a better future for herself, elevate her family, community, as well as gain independence and a voice.

Adeniyi noted that education and menstrual health are closely linked, as girls cannot focus on learning if they do not feel safe, clean, and confident.

She, therefore, encouraged local leaders, religious figures, and parents to promote girl-child education and well-being by providing mentorship, guidance, and support.

Adeniyi envisioned a future where Nigerian girls have equal opportunities, leadership roles and empowerment in all aspects of society.